John Abraham Says Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Fantastic' in Pathaan Days After Avoiding Question on SRK

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is set to arrive in cinemas next week, and with every passing day, the action-thriller film which is an ambitious part of the Yash Raj spy universe is grabbing all the headlines owing to the simmering excitement of the fans who’ve been eagerly waiting to see the King Khan back on the screen. Pathaan will also feature John Abraham as an antagonist. However, there were speculations that all was not well between John and Shah Rukh.

What fuelled the rumours was John’s video from an event where he dodged a question regarding Shah Rukh and Pathaan. But a recent video has put all those rumours to rest since John Abraham talked about the anticipation of everyone to see Shah Rukh Khan back in action.

In a video shared by Yash Raj Films on their YouTube channel, John Abraham was asked a number of questions, one of which was related to SRK’s comeback. The Ek Villian Returns actor expressed, “I don’t think just the entire nation has missed him. I think the entire world wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen, including myself. I think he more than delivers the goods because he is fantastic in this film."

Earlier when the rumours about a possible tiff between him and Shah Rukh Khan were doing the rounds, he had penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram stories where he thanked everyone that was involved in the film. He had written, “In my years in cinema, this moment, right here… right now, is a special one. It’s amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan. A lot of hard work has been put into making this one. It’s a biggie. Adi has always given me some of my best roles and I can’t wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film!"

Pathaan would form an essential part of Yash Raj Films spy universe that already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film would also feature Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on January 25.

