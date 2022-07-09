John Abraham To Star in 'Naam Shabana' Director Shivam Nair's Next Actioner: Report

Bollywood action star John Abraham is gearing up to entertain his fans with multiple films. Besides being set to appear in the multi-starrer romantic-thriller film, Ek Villain Returns, Peepingmoon.com exclusively reported that the actor is expected to be a part of Shivam Nair’s upcoming directorial. However, the movie is yet to be titled. As per the reports, John will pursue his shoot for Naam Shabana director’s next film as soon as he finishes filming for Dinesh Vijan’s Tehran and a geo-political thriller directed by Arun Gopalan.

The actor will be playing the role of a common man who is trapped in a not-so-common situation in Shivam Nair’s untitled film. John has reportedly signed for the action film with tons of thrilling elements and the shooting will start between November and December. The movie is being backed by Kabir Singh’s producer Ashwin Varde under Wakaoo Films, his new banner.

John Abraham’s forthcoming film Ek Villain returns is scheduled to release in cinemas on the 29th of this month.Earlier, during the trailer launch of the film, John spoke about what drove him to sign the script. John Abraham said, “When I read the script of Ek Villain Returns, I knew it was what I wanted to do because it was like a homecoming for me. My Bollywood debut Jism was with Mohit as an assistant director on the film. He has come a long way and it’s great to see him grow! I’m really looking forward to 29th July!"

In the upcoming film, John will be sharing the screen with Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Ram Kapoor among other stars in the movie. Meanwhile, his most awaited film Pathaan is anticipated to hit the theatres on Republic Day, next year. John Abraham will be starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the movie.

In addition to this, the actor is also expected to have his hands full with the Hindi remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum with Anurag Kashyap and Nikkhil Advani along with Abhishek Sharma’s film, of which other details such as name, cast, etc, haven’t been revealed yet.

