John Abraham Walks Out of Event When Asked About Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan; Watch Video

Actor John Abraham appeared to walk out of a recent press conference when a journalist asked him about Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan. The actors in the upcoming highly-anticipated film have not been interacting with the media about the movie since the posters began to roll in. John made a rare media appearance for a brand recently and a journalist attempted to ask him about Pathaan.

However, the actor not only ignored but walked out of the event. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a reporter was heard asking, “Pathaan ke baare mein do line bol dijiye (Please say a few lines about Pathaan.)" The reporter further asked if he gave Shah Rukh any fitness tips. The actor did not let her complete her question and left the room. It is claimed that John’s team had requested no questions about Pathaan at the event.

On Thursday, John shared a post expressing his gratitude towards the reactions he’s receiving for Pathaan trailer and thanked the team behind the film. “In my years in cinema, this moment, right here… right now, is a special one. It’s amazing that you have showered so much love on the trailer of Pathaan. A lot of hard work has been put into making this one. It’s a biggie. Adi has always given me some of my best roles & I can’t wait for you to see what Siddharth Anand has done with me and the film! I want to say so much about Pathaan but let’s all wait for Jan 25th! Get set for an awesome big screen entertainer!! Thank you once again for the overwhelming response to our trailer (sic)!!!" his note read.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan joins the production house’s Spy Universe. The trailer revealed that Pathaan was inactive for four years but is brought back into action after a terror group plots to attack the country. Shah Rukh is seen performing several high-octane action sequences. The trailer also revealed that Deepika Padukone is also a soldier in the film, designated to help Pathaan in his battle. John Abraham plays the villain in the film. The film is slated to release on January 25.

