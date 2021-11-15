John Abraham's Attack to Have Superhuman Abilities Inspired From Marvel's Deadpool and GI Joe

Bollywood actor and producer John Abraham will soon be starring in a hardcore action movie that will take inspiration from its Hollywood counterparts. According to a recent report, John will be starring in the movie Attack, helmed by his own production house JA Entertainment. Bollywood Hungama reported on Monday that the actor’s role will be inspired by Hollywood movies like G.I. Joe and Deadpool. The report mentions that John will be playing the role of a robot character.

John’s role will be that of a mercenary soldier with a superhuman ability in the upcoming action thriller whose plot revolves around a hostage crisis. His character is believed to be more along the lines of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool, which was played by actor Ryan Reynolds, and G.I. Joe. The report also mentions that John will be performing some never-seen-before high-octane action sequences choreographed by international stunt coordinator Ryan Sturz who has worked in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel movie.

It is reported that the upcoming movie revolves around a fictional attack in the Parliament where many people are held hostage. John’s character is a member of the so-called Attack team deployed for the rescue mission. The thriller will also mark the directorial debut of Lakshya Raj Anand who has previously assisted filmmakers like Kabir Khan and Siddharth Anand. The film has been written by Lakshya, Vishal Kapoor, and Sumit Batheja. Attack also boasts of a stellar star cast which includes Prakash Raj, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Earlier in September, John had revealed that Attack will release in theatres on Republic Day next year. In a Twitter post, the actor had described the movie as “A hostage crisis that brought the country to its knees. This time the race is against time, get ready for Attack.”

