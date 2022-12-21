John Krasinski Talks About RRR Amid Oscar Buzz, Says He's Open To Doing a Bollywood Film

John Krasinski, best known for his work in The Office and Jack Ryan, opened up about Bollywood. The actor-filmmaker revealed that he has been exposed to Indian cinema and Bollywood and has been hearing some impressive views about one of this year’s biggest releases SS Rajamouli’s RRR. John confessed he is yet to watch the film but had nothing but praise for the film.

“Is it RRR? Oh my God, I heard it’s unbelievable. I’ve been wanting to see (it, but) I haven’t been able to see anything. I was just directing a movie, but I can’t wait to see it," he told IndiaToday.in. RRR has been receiving much love from the West. The film has not only won over filmmakers internationally but is also racing towards bagging an Oscar nomination.

Recently, RRR has been nominated for five Critics Choice Awards. As the Critics Choice Awards announced their 2023 nominations on Wednesday, RRR landed nods for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song (Naatu Naatu). In the Best Picture category, RRR, a pan-India blockbuster, will face off with Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking.

While we wait to see if RRR makes history at the Oscars, Krasinski also mentioned in the interview that he would be open to starring in a Bollywood film but might not be the best of dancers. “God, I would love to do a Bollywood film," he said, before adding, “Oh, no dancing. I’d be horrible. I’d be in the scene."

Krasinski will be seen in the third season of Jack Ryan. The Amazon Prime Video series premiered on December 21, 2022.

