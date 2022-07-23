John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves' Hitman Returns With Guns and Swords To Fight His Match

Fans attending San Diego Comic-Con were in for a surprise when Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 aka John Wick 4 trailer was released. Reeves returns as the lethal hitman in the film and the teaser has confirmed that the hitman has finally met his match, played by Donnie Yen. With guns, knives, and swords in his hand, the two stars teased an edge-of-the-seat fight scene.

The trailer also teases that Reeves’ super-assassin will be seen in several deadly action scenes. Besides the intense action scenes, John Wick 4 trailer also confirmed the return of a few old and new stars. These include Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick are returning while Deadline reports that one of the new faces includes Rina Sawayama.

Advertisement

The Japanese pop singer is making her Hollywood debut with the film. It is also reported that Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown are the new additions to the franchise.

The trailer has left fans excited. Social media users took to the comments section of the trailer on YouTube to welcome John Wick back. “One of my favorite film franchises ever. You can tell how much love and dedication is put into these films. Can’t wait for this next installment," a fan wrote. “Absolutely amazing and the way they handled the tension makes me so excited for it even more!" a second user wrote.

Advertisement

“Yesssss! This looks absolutely awesome. I’m not really compelled to see many films at the theatre any more but this is definitely a movie theatre worthy film! I love this franchise and it deserves every bit of hype that it receives because good and original films are so hard to come by these days. The John Wick franchise will live among the other celebrated action franchises of all time, and deservedly so," a third user said.

John Wick 4 is set to release on March 24, 2023.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here