Johnny Depp Alerts Fans of Imposters On Social Media, Says 'I Don't Have Any Side Accounts'

American actor Johnny Depp is loved by millions of his fans. The actor’s massive fan following reflects on his social media too. As he got to know about some of the imposter accounts on social media, Johnny alerted his fans by writing a note on his official Instagram handle. The ‘Pirates of The Carribean’ actor informed that he doesn’t have any side accounts and asked his fans to beware of fake ones.

The Charlie And The Chocolate Factory star saw his fans support him through thick and thin, especially during his recent defamation trial by ex-wife Amber Heard. As soon as Johnny was made aware of fake accounts that were pretending to be him, he took to Instagram to share that he doesn’t have any private or side accounts. He also alerted his fans to be cautious of such fake accounts, and also posted his official social media handles.

“I’ve been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me. I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms. These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: INSTAGRAM @Johnny Depp TIKTOK @Johnny Depp FACEBOOK @Johnny Depp DISCORD @Johnny Depp0854," he wrote.

“I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love & respect, JD X," he added.

Meanwhile, in her interview with NBC, Amber Heard seems to be afraid of potentially being sued again by her ex-husband Johnny Depp - even as she admits to still loving him. That was revealed in the second portion of Heard’s exclusive interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie, Heard’s first since the high-profile defamation trial between her and Depp.

The actress said “absolutely" when Gutherie asked her if, after everything, as she said in court during their defamation trial, she “still has love" for Depp. “I love him. I loved him with all my heart," Heard said. “And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t."

“I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all," she added. “I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand if you’ve just ever loved anyone."

As for the ‘Aquaman’ star’s future, she said she can now focus on being a full-time mother to her one-year-old daughter.

As for those unfamiliar with the lawsuit, Depp sued Heard for USD 50 million on charges of defamation, of which he has won USD 15 million, as she wrote an Op-Ed in 2018 in The Washington Post which painted her as the “public figure representing domestic abuse."

Though she did not mention Depp’s name in her opinion piece it was clear that the defamatory article was pointing toward him, the ex-husband she divorced on charges of domestic violence in 2016. After Depp’s claim, Heard counter-sued him for USD 100 million for three statements made by the actor’s previous attorney Adam Waldman in an exclusive to Daily Mail

