Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Row: Spoof Version of Trial Features on Saturday Night Live

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp is currently locked in a legal battle with his former wife, Amber Heard. The trial frequently makes headlines as horrifying evidence in the form of video and audio tapes resurface in court. The infamous trial has also pulled in famous names like Paul Bettany and Elon Musk into its folds.

The trial has also been the origin of several memes and parodies that went viral all over the Internet. Recently, Saturday Night Live, abbreviated as SNL, saw its hilarious cast members perform a parody of fictitious tapes of Heard defecating in Depp’s bed, as reported by the Deadline.

Kyle Mooney, masquerading as Johnny Depp in a ponytail and beard was asked by Aidy Bryant how Depp had felt when Heard defecated in his bed. A grinning Depp (Mooney) replied, “I felt very very sad", as he took his place on the stand. Frequent yet hilarious objections were issued by SNL cast member, Heidi Gardner who played Amber Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft over the botched line of questioning. Judge Penny Azcarte who is currently overseeing the trial is played by Cecily Strong.

Advertisement

“We don’t have to watch any of it, but we want to, so hush," Judge Azcarte, played by Strong, said in reference to the fictional security tapes. She further stated,“Mr Depp, are you finding this trial amusing," in an effort to throw light on Depp’s behaviour during the actual trial over the past few weeks. “So am I, you’re bad Captain Jack," Strong continued and even raised a wine glass after Kyle Mooney as Johnny Depp agreed with a “yes."

As Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim who played Depp’s bodyguard in the mock security tape discover the defected sheets, Strong’s Azcarte comically said, “I think I’ve seen enough. This trial has given me a lot to consider. On one hand, I believe Mr Depp’s story. But on the other hand, your constant little smirk lets me know that this is not the first woman you made so mad that she pooped in your bed."

Advertisement

Johnny Depp filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against his former wife, Amber Heard following an article in 2018 when she detailed domestic abuse and referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Even though Depp’s name was never mentioned, the actor was dropped from a number of acting roles including his character as Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean, which led to him suing Heard for defamation. However, the Aquaman actor countersued for USD 100 million.

Advertisement

The trial has been happening in Fairfax, Virginia since April 11th and is expected to continue for six weeks. The trial will continue in court after a week’s break on the 16th of May.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.