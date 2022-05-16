Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial Feature in New Amul Doodle and Fans are Loving it

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s heavily publicised trial has become the origin of various memes and parodies which have gone viral all over the Internet. The trial is infamous for its audio and video tapes, which have been displayed in court, that have revealed horrible truths and the nature of the relationship between Heard and Depp. Recently Amul, known for their iconic doodles, dedicated a sketch to the defamation lawsuit and has garnered likes and comments from netizens everywhere.

The sketch featured both Hollywood actors, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in court. The sketch has two taglines, one on top and the other on the bottom. The first read, “Too much seen or Heard?" while below the caricatures it read, “Depp your knife in!" When read carefully it can be observed that the captions are a wordplay on the actors’ names. The image was captioned, “High profile and highly publicised legal battle", on Instagram.

Fans and viewers took to the comment section to express their views on the witty sketch. One appreciated the word play and wrote, “Haha, I never imagined this word play." While another one wrote, “Too good." Other fans took to strings of emojis as they grinned at the wit of the caricatures, as reported by India Today.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently locked in a fierce legal battle that has been taking place since the 11th of April. Depp and Heard were married in 2015 until they ended their marriage in 2017, following which Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018. Heard described herself as a domestic abuse victim and mentioned that domestic abusers usually go unscathed by law while victims are left to fend for themselves. Depp’s name was never mentioned but he was dropped from several acting projects including his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Depp then filed a lawsuit under defamation for USD 50 million against Heard who countersued for USD 100 million. The trial has dragged in big names like Paul Bettany and Elon Musk into its fold while disturbing text message exchanges, audio and video tapes resurfaced in court when Heard and Depp took the witness stands.

The trial, which recently took a break for a week until May 16th, is being held in Fairfax, Virginia and is expected to go on for six weeks.

