Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck to Be Back With Another Album Next Month After Former's Verdict

Great news for Johnny Depp fans. Jeff Beck recently announced that he will be releasing a new album with Depp next month, during his concert at The Sage in Gateshead, UK, this Thursday. The Hollywood actor had shared the stage with Jeff as a guest appearance this week on his UK tour. Beck, on stage, while interacting with the audience, said that he had met Depp five years ago and their bond has been strong ever since. “We actually made an Album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July,” Beck announced during the concert, reported The Guardian.

Depp was performing with the guitarist a day or two before the jury announced the verdict in the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard. This album will mark Depp’s major project after the defamation trial, which he won. Depp did not make any reference to the judgement of the trial, but Beck did say, “What a result."

The pair released their first collaboration on a cover of the song ‘Isolation’ by John Lenon in April 2020. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor took his Instagram to share the news that year and described it, “Isolation- sent with love from Jeff Beck and me.”

On Wednesday, Johnny won the defamation case against Amber Heard over a 2018 Washington Post article where she accused him of violent abuse. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to the actor. She also won a part of the libel case against Depp over her op-ed, in which Johnny’s lawyer defined her claims of being a domestic violence survivor as a “hoax." The jury awarded Heard two $2 million in damages.

After the verdict came out in favour of Johnny, he posted a two-page long note and expressed how thankful he is for the verdict and stated in the note, “And six years later, the jury gave me my life back, I am truly humbled.”

