Johnny Depp Cracks Up As Amber Heard Tells Court He Was 'Allowed' To Take Off His Boots

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been embroiled in a legal battle since April 11. The heavily publicised trial unpacked Depp and Heard’s relationship issues and marital problems in the courtroom. Several disturbing and horrifying details in the form of text message exchanges, audiotapes and videotapes were presented in court. Several celebrities including Paul Bettany, billionaire Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne were mentioned in the case.

In a recent development from the case, Amber took the witness stand to testify against Johnny. In updates from the courtroom shared by Law&Crime Network, via Hindustan Times, Depp stated that Heard used to hand him a glass of wine and take off his boots for him.

He said, “When I came home from work I’d come in the house and she’d sit me down and give me a glass of wine and take my boots off." He further said that whenever he did it himself, Amber stopped him, “No, no, no, that’s my job. You don’t do that, I do that". During Heard’s testimony, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, said, “We’ve heard a little testimony about boots. What if anything, did you do to help Johnny with his boots?"

Amber elaborated, “Well, I mean, I suppose that I took off his boots and it made an impression on him. I was happy to you know, anything I can do to show love. It was certainly how I felt about him, but if he wanted to take off his own boots he certainly could." After hearing Amber’s statement, Depp was seen cracking up.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard dated for a while before they tied the knot in 2015, only to end their marriage in 2017. Following the divorce, Amber wrote an op-ed in 2018 for the Washington Post making claims about domestic abuse and how institutions shield assaulters from justice. Johnny’s name was not mentioned but in the aftermath of the op-ed Depp started losing acting roles. He famously lost his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean.

The actor then sued Amber for defamation and filed a USD 50 million lawsuit. The Aquaman star clapped back by countersuing for USD 100 million. The trial began on April 11th and is expected to continue for six weeks in Fairfax, Virginia.

