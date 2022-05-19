Johnny Depp Dating His Attorney Camille Vasquez Amid Amber Heard Trial? Here's What We Know

Is Johnny Depp dating his firebrand attorney Camille Vasquez? Well, that’s something the internet wants to know ever since she has taken the center stage in Depp’s defamation suit against Amber Heard. Social media has been talking about Vasquez after she ‘grilled’ Amber Heard in the court. Vasquez began cross-examining Heard in court, asking some intense questions that have made the headlines.

While the trail continues, the internet has been curious if something is brewing between her and Depp. Fans have been making videos of the two exchanging glances in the courtroom during the trial and are going gaga over pictures of them hugging in the courtroom.

Amid the viral pictures and videos, a TMZ reporter caught up with Vasquez outside the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse to ask her: “The people want to know, are you dating Johnny Depp? It’s all over the internet. Can you set the record straight, yes or no?"

The legal representative declined to answer the question but she did end up laughing and waving at a sea of fans gathered outside the court. While Vasquez opted to remain tight-lipped, a source close to the case told Entertainment Tonight that there is no truth in the dating rumours. “(The rumours are) entirely, 100 percent, unequivocally untrue," an insider told the publication.

Who is Camille Vasquez?

Vasquez is an associate at the Southern California-based firm Brown Rudnick. Her bio on the legal company’s website reads: “Her current practice focuses on plaintiff-side defamation suits, with additional experience litigating contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims. Camille is adept at formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients. She also has extensive experience handling parallel reputation management and crisis communications issues arising from these engagements."

Meanwhile, Heard and Depp’s case intensifies as Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez testified against Depp. Henriquez, who lived in the same penthouse complex as the former couple, claimed that the two actors shared a volatile relationship. An AFP report quoted her saying, “When he was sober things were wonderful. When he wasn’t sober they were terrible. If he was using or if he was drinking there was almost always a fight." She also shared details of a fight between Depp and Heard, which took place in March 2015.

