Johnny Depp Denies Rs 2,368 Cr Deal for Pirates of the Caribbean from Disney: 'This Is Made Up'

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean film.
It was reported that Johnny Depp was approached by Disney with a USD 300 million (around Rs 2,377 crore) deal to return to 'The Pirates Of The Caribbean' franchise.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: June 29, 2022, 10:09 IST

Johnny Depp’s representative has finally reacted to reports about the actor’s rumoured return to Disney. Recently, a report suggested that the Hollywood star had been in talks with Disney to reprise his popular character as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The report also said that Johnny would be paid a whopping USD 300 million (Rs 2,368 crore approximately) by Disney for his comeback.

Now, one of his representatives revealed to NBC News that these reports are not true, ‘This is made up’. Rumours about Johnny making a comeback to the Disney film have been rife, ever since he won a high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, following a weekslong legal battle in court.

His rep told NBC News about the report, “This is made up." It comes after Amber Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, had asked Depp, “If Disney came to you with USD 300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film, correct?" Johnny replied, “That is true."

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp’s face as Captain Jack Sparrow recently appeared in a light show in Disneyland Paris but the actor’s fans were not all happy. They have been demanding on social media that Disney should apologise to Depp. Some of Depp’s fans have even started a petition to get Disney to apologise to the actor. As per a report in Moneycontrol, Depp’s face made a reappearance in the light show after four years. Disney production chief Sean Bailey had said, back in 2018, that Depp was no longer going to be a part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Even though Bailey had said that the move was to bring in new energy, Depp’s fans were not convinced by the reasoning.

first published: June 29, 2022, 10:09 IST