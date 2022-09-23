Johnny Depp Is Dating His Lawyer From Amber Heard Case But It's Not Camille Vasquez: Report

If a new report is to be believed, Johnny Depp has found love again. The actor is reportedly dating a lawyer who was part of his legal team fighting against Amber Heard. However, before you jump your guns, it isn’t Camille Vasquez who fought the defamation case. As per reports, Depp is dating a lawyer named Joelle Rich who was representing him during the U.K. libel lawsuit against The Sun.

It is reported that Rich is married but separated from her husband. Her divorce might not be finalised yet. She is also reportedly a mother of two. Sources told US Weekly that the Pirates of the Caribbean and the attorney are ‘pretty serious’ in their relationship.

It is reported that while Rich wasn’t a part of the legal team in the US, she was present in the Virginia courtroom to show her “support" for the actor during his case against Amber Heard. “There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal," the source claimed.

Meanwhile, earlier this summer, speculations went wild suggesting that Depp could be dating Vasquez. However, the attorney shot the rumours down with a strong statement. Calling the speculations ‘sexist’, she told People magazine, “It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised."

While Depp had won the defamation case, he had lost the trial in the UK. For the unversed, Depp sued the executive editor and publisher of The Sun in 2018 after they published an article accusing him of assaulting Amber Heard. They also called him a “wife-beater". Depp had denied the accusations. However, after the case was fought, the court was in the favour of the British tabloid after it heard Amber Heard testify against Depp. Judge Justice Nicol, on 2 November 2020, said The Sun proved that the article was “substantially true".

