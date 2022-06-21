Johnny Depp Performs With Jeff Beck Weeks After Amber Heard Trial Win: 'He Wants His Career Back'

Johnny Depp is said to have “moved on" from his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard as he took to the stage to perform with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival on Sunday in Finland. Depp was awarded more than $10 million in damages after a contentious six-week libel trial.

“The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it’s over," a source told PEOPLE. “Although he is relieved about the jury’s verdict, he isn’t gloating about it." The source continued, “He isn’t even talking about the trial now. He filed the lawsuit, because he considered it necessary. He has moved on though. He is now able to get back to what he loves doing. He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead. He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming."

Meanwhile, Amber Heard, whose lawyers said that she was not capable of paying the damages awarded by the court to Johnny Depp, was seen shopping at a discount store in New York’s Hamptons. Her sister Whitney Heard was also present with her on the shopping trip at a TJ Maxx in pictures obtained by TMZ. The actor wore a white shirt and denims and her sister had a cart. It was not clear whether they bought anything. This comes after Heard gave some public interviews to Savannah Guthrie, where she stood by her allegations against ex-husband Depp.

Heard’s lawyer had recently said that she “absolutely" could not afford to pay the money that she owed Depp. After the TJ Maxx photos came to light, social media users were divided.

