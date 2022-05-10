Johnny Depp to Play King Louis XV in His Comeback Film Helmed by French Director Maiwenn

Johnny Depp to Makes His Comeback by Playing French King Louis XV in French Director, Maiwenn’s Upcoming Film

Johnny Depp will be returning to the big silver screen after his long hiatus. His movie, Jeanne Du Barry will be launched at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival for pre-sales. The Maiwenn directorial documents the life of Jeanne Bécu, played by Maiwenn herself, who rose up from her poverty-stricken lifestyle to become King Louis XV’s mistress. The film also stars Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard and Noemie Lvovsky in pivotal roles while the release date has not been confirmed, as reported by the Deadline.

According to Variety, Louis XV reigned over France for nearly 59 years, but “died as an unpopular king…accused of corruption and debauchery." According to the outlet, shooting will take place primarily at the Versailles Palace and is set to begin this summer. The project was first reported by the French website Satellifax, as reported by Vanity Fair.

The actor is currently locked in a fierce legal battle with his former wife and Aquaman actor, Amber Heard. The couple dated for some time before they got married in 2015 and subsequently ended their marriage in 2017. Following the divorce in 2018, Amber wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post detailing domestic abuse and the injustice that the abused victims face.

Depp’s name was never mentioned but he was dropped from several acting roles including his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean and resigned as Grimes Grindelwald from the Fantastic Beasts series. His loss of acting jobs formed the basis of the defamation lawsuit he filed against Heard for USD 50 million. Heard countersued for USD 100 million and the trial began on the 11th of April in Fairfax, Virginia.

The trial is expected to go on for six weeks.

