Johnny Depp's Cross Examination Brings Up Disturbing Text Messages and Horrifying Videotapes

Hollywood icon Johnny Depp is currently in the middle of a libel trial against ex-wife and Aquaman actor, Amber Heard. Heard and Depp were married in 2015 and eventually ended their marriage in 2017. In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post detailing domestic abuse and assaulters getting away with their heinous acts. Even though Depp’s name was never mentioned, the op-ed cost him the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean. In the aftermath of this, Depp filed a USD 50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife for defamation. Heard retorted by countersuing for USD 100 million.

On Thursday, Depp was subjected to cross-examination by Heard’s legal counsel, Benjamin Rottenborn. He (Rottenborn) disputed Depp’s testimonial against Heard by retrieving text messages, audio tapes and video tapes. Depp’s correspondence through text with WandaVision actor, Paul Bettany and singer, Marilyn Monson proved to be particularly explicit as they demeaned Heard and additionally referred to drug abuse.

Deadline reported that there were audio tapes as well. One started with Depp saying, “Where do you want the scar?" while Heard begs her then husband, “Don’t cut your skin. Please do not cut your skin. Why would I do that? Please do not do that. Please don’t cut yourself". Heard’s attorneys presented a video tape that featured Depp slamming his kitchen cupboard and breaking other objects. He is also seen pouring himself a glass of wine from an almost empty bottle when Heard asks, “Have you drunk this whole thing this morning?", after which Depp realises he is being recorded and throws the phone away.

Depp responded to the video saying that he only assaulted and hit a few cabinets but he never actually had physical contact with Heard. He added that she had illegally recorded him and was smiling at the end of the ordeal. Another audio tape was played in court, “I head butted you in the f*****g forehead. That doesn’t break a nose," Depp was telling Heard. “I did say those words, but I was using the words that Ms.Heard was using, but there was not an intentional head butt," Depp said. “If you want to have a peaceful conversation with Ms. Heard, you might have to placate a little bit."

The trial will be continuing on Monday as it enters its third week.The trial is being held in Fairfax, Virginia and is expected to go on for six weeks.

