Johnny Depp’s Ex Ellen Barkin Claims He Gave Her Sedatives Before Sex, Calls Him 'Jealous, Controlling'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s highly publicized defamation trial revealed shocking aspects of the ex-celebrity couple’s life. Now, in a deposition that wasn’t aired during the trial, actress Ellen Barkin who was also an ex-girlfriend of Johnny Depp claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star drugged her during the first time they got intimate with each other.

As reported by Daily Mail, these revelations are a part of her deposition from the 6000 pages of the court document that were unsealed. In the retrieved texts of their libel suit, Ellen Barkin said that Depp is ‘incredibly charming’ like ‘most abusers are’. She added that he gave her a sedative medicine during their first sexual intercourse. “He gave me a quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f***," claimed Barkin.

Talking about Depp’s personality, the actress alleged that he is a ‘jealous and controlling’ man. She further recalled the time when he accused her of infidelity because she had a scratch on her back. She said, “He’s just a jealous man, controlling, where are you going, who are you going with. What did you do last night? I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from having sex with a person who wasn’t him."

Barkin explained that receiving jealous comments from Depp was ‘common’ when the duo dated each other. She added that everything around Depp is a ‘world of violence’. The actress also went on to reveal the reason why the two broke up. According to Barkin, it was a violent encounter at a Los Angles hotel when Depp allegedly threw a bottle in her direction.

She continued, “Mr. Depp threw a wine bottle across the hotel room in one instance, in Las Vegas while shooting Fear and Loathing. A fight was going on, between Johnny Depp and his friend in the room, the assistant."

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for her 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, wherein she identified herself as a public figure representing domestic violence. Although Heard did not use Depp’s name in her op-ed, the latter alleged that her remarks have affected his personal and professional life.

Johnny Depp won the lawsuit and the jury awarded him $15 million in damages but Heard had to pay $10.35 million as the judge reduced the amount. Amber Heard filed another request appealing for a mistrial but the court in Fairfax, Virginia has denied the appeal.

