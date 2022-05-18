Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Grill Amber Heard Over Her Domestic Abuse Claims

Hollywood actress Amber Heard was cross-examined by the lawyers of her former husband Johnny Depp on Tuesday. The ongoing trial at Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court pertains to the case filed by Depp against Heard for a column in the Washington Post, where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. During Tuesday’s cross examination, Depp’s lawyers asked Heard about her claims of sexual assault, and physical abuse committed by the 58-year-old actor.

Heard was questioned over her version of events related to a lengthy 2015 argument between the former couple, which took place in Australia. The fight took place soon after the couple tied the knot and Depp was shooting for the fifth instalment of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Advertisement

The actor’s attorney Camille Vasquez said, “You're the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn't that right Ms Heard.” In response, Heard said that she “didn't assault Johnny, ever.” However, Heard did acknowledge that she struck Depp on several instances, which she said happened after “years of not defending myself.” The actress also said that she “reactively” hit her former husband during physical altercations between the two.

Depp’s lawyer then read out a journal entry where Heard had apparently apologised for her actions toward her then husband and expressed her love for him. In her defence, Heard said that she apologised because for her it was important when one is trying to move past fights. After showing the journal entry, Depp’s lawyer asked Heard, “You weren’t scared of him at all, were you?” However, the actress said,“This is a man who tried to kill me. Of course it’s scary. He’s also my husband.”

Depp’s legal team also questioned the veracity of a May 2016 photograph that Heard has said shows the aftermath of Depp's alleged physical abuse. Vasquez asked Heard, “Isn't it true you just edited these photographs?” To which Heard said, “No, I've never edited a photograph."

Advertisement

Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.