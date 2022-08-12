Johnny Depp’s Look as King Louis XV From Next Film Jeanne du Barry Unveiled, See Pic

Johnny Depp has a penchant for unconventional characters and the actor outdoes himself with every new role he takes. Depp is known for getting into the skin of the character and that's why, fans from across the world look forward to his next project. The actor has carried off out-of-the-box looks in his previous films like Edward Scissorhands, Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to name a few. In his next movie titled Jeanne du Barry, Johnny plays the role of King Louis XV.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Jeanne Du Barry is a French period drama directed by French actress Maiwenn, who will play the role of Madame du Barry in the film. Ever since Why Not Productions, the production house backing the film, has teased fans with Depp’s first look, it has roused a curiosity among people regarding the plot of the historical romantic saga.

The actor has signed a lead role after the 2021 release Minamata which was a favorite among audiences. Jeanne du Barry is also much-awaited because it is Depp’s first project after his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, which concluded with a judgment in his favour, on 1 June this year.

The film's shooting began on 26 July and is expected to wrap up after 11 weeks of filming, as told in a statement by the production house. Versailles and Paris are some of the cities the shooting will take place in.

Advertisement

In French history, Jeanne du Barry was King Louis XV’s last royal mistress, and the film explores her life following how she made a place for herself in the society at that time using her wit and social acumen. King Louis’ life undergoes a positive transformation after meeting Jeanne and he falls for her, unknown to the fact that she is a courtesan. The film revolves around the journey of the two following their love affair.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here