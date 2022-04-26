Johnny Lever Reveals How He Performed Even After His Sister’s Death

Johnny Lever is one of the finest artists the Hindi film industry has ever seen. Johnny has been applauded for his brilliant comic timing and has garnered a lot of critical acclaim for his vast array of work. Keeping apart these moments of happiness, there were some difficult times as well, and they tested his determination toward work. Johnny has talked about these difficult times in an interview given to Bollywood Hungama.

Johny revealed in the interview how he performed on stage even after his sister’s death. Johnny said that he thought that his show was at 8 at night. But he was in for a shock after realising that the show was at 4 in the afternoon. One of his friends informed him about this. It was a difficult moment for him. On the one hand, his sister had passed away and his work assignment was also waiting for him. Amid these moments of great turmoil, Johnny took the hard decision of continuing with his work. Without disturbing anyone, he took his clothes and boarded a taxi.

The event in which he was going to perform was a college function. For Johnny, it was a difficult and new experience. Talking about it, Johnny said that the crowd in colleges are extremely moody and don’t care about anything. According to Johnny, it was blessings from God that he could muster the courage of performing in those difficult moments. Johny further said that life will keep surprising you like this with more difficult times but we should be ready.

Besides this tragedy, there have been several other sad moments in his life. Johny explained how his father had to go through a leg amputation surgery once. According to Johnny, it was very difficult as he was attached to his father. Still, with a lot of resolve and determination, Johny kept working.

The film in which he had to go through this experience was Baadshah. Johny enacted the character of Ram Lal in this film.

