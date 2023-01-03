Joju George To Play Double Role In Iratta; Check Out First Look Poster

Malayalam actor Joju Geroge is all set to play a dual role in his upcoming film Iratta. Touted to be a thriller, Iratta will feature the national award winning actor in a double role for the very first time in his acting career. The first look poster of the film is now out, which features the versatile actor in two different avatars. One shows him seated on a chair, wearing a blue shirt and dhoti, while the other shows him dressed as a police officer.

Advertisement

Written and directed by debutant Rohit MG Krishnan, the film also stars Anjali and Arya Salim in lead roles. Srinda, Sreekanth Murali, Sabumon Abdusamad and Abhiram will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

The upcoming Malayalam film is backed by Appu Pathu Productions, Martin Prakkat films and producer Sijo Vadakkan collectively. Iratta marks the reunion between Martin and Joju. Earlier, the duo collaborated for the film Nayattu.

With cinematography by Vijay, the music is handled by Jakes Bejoy. Iratta will reportedly hit the big screen soon.

Joju is known for films including Joseph, Shadow of Water, Madhuram, and Udaharanam Sujatha. He was last seen in films like Adrishyam, Buffoon, Peace, Solamante Theneechakal and Pada. Joju began his career as a junior artist with the 1995-film Mazhavilkoodaram. Some of his upcoming films include The Harbour, Joothan, Karachi 81, Bruce Lee, Voice of Sathyanathan and Cult.

Read all the Latest Movies News here