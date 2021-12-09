Jordan Sandhu, Zareen Khan's Punjabi Number 'Chan Chan' Trends in Top 10 on YouTube

A new Punjabi track titled, ‘Chann Chann’, featuring Bollywood actor Zareen Khan is currently trending at number 9 in the music section of YouTube. The song by singer Jordan Sandhu is making fans groove to the Bhangra beats. Arjan Virk has penned the lyrics while Jassi X has composed the song.

The music video features Zareen and Jordan as lovers. The video narrates a beautiful love story between them. The song marks the second collaboration between Zareen and Jordan.

The video of Chann Chann was uploaded on Youtube on December 7 and it has garnered over 5 million views so far. It is currently trending at number 9 in the music section of Youtube.

“I am so happy to collaborate with Jordan again. He is a very talented artist. I have worked in movies, OTT and music platforms but I love doing Punjabi music videos and I would love to take on more such projects in the future," the 34-year-old Zareen said.

Commenting on the song, she said the song is “beautiful", adding that she is playing it on her phone on loop. She is expecting the song to be on everyone’s playlist this wedding season.

“Every bit of this song is very special to me and I have enjoyed and loved shooting for it," she added.

Earlier, in April this year, Zareen collaborated with Jordan Sandhu for a Punjabi song titled “Do Vaari Jatt".

Zareen was last seen in Harish Vyas’ film ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’. The film is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

