Joss Whedon Denies Allegations of Mistreatment by Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot; Wonder Woman Actress Reacts

Filmmaker Joss Whedon finally reacted to the allegations of mistreatment by Justice League actors Ray Fisher and Gal Gadot. Talking to New York Times, he publicly addressed the issue and denied those allegations. For the uninitiated, Fisher, who plays Cyborg in the film, had accused Whedon last year of ‘abusive and unprofessional’ behaviour on set. The Avengers director took over Justice League from director Zack Snyder who had to quit the project following his daughter Autumn’s death.

In 2021, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa and Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot had backed up Fisher’s claims. The latter also added that Whedon threatened her career on the sets of the film. Moreover, Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Charisma Carpenter had also called him out for his toxic behaviour.

Advertisement

Now, reacting to those allegations, Whedon told New York Times, “We’re talking about a malevolent force." Referring to Fisher, he added, “We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses." Whedon said this in response to him removing most of Fisher’s scenes from the film. However, the scenes were restored in Snyder’s cut of the film and the actor’s performance was praised by many.

Addressing Gadot’s allegations, he said that the Israeli actress misunderstood him as English is not her first language. He said, “I don’t threaten people. Who does that? English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech."

However, the Wonder Woman actress has responded to these claims saying that she ‘understood perfectly’ what Whedon said to her. She further added that she would never work with him and would never suggest any of her peers work with Whedon in the future.

Whedon also said in the profile to New York Times that taking over Justice League was his worst decision.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.