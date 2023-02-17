Actress Megha Shetty is a well-known face of the Kannada television Industry. She came into the limelight after appearing in the serial Jothe Jotheyali and has now become a household name. The actress is also an avid social media user and often shares glimpses from her professional and private life to stay in touch with her fans.

Recently, the actress visited her co-star Aniruddha Jatkar palace on his birthday. The actress shared some moments from the celebrations in her Insta story. In the first story, the actress shared a video where Aniruddha is seen cutting a red velvet cake at his dinner table. His family and Megha are seen clapping and later, the actor feeds the cake to everyone.

See the clip:

Advertisement

In the next story, Megha shared a picture with Aniruddha Jatkar and his family. Take a look:

Seeing the posts, it can be concluded that the actors spent a great time together.

Jothe Jotheyali is one of the most-watched daily soaps on Kananda television. The show has consistently ranked in the top five on the TRP charts since its debut on September 9, 2019, and has successfully captured viewers’ attention.

Advertisement

This show is the official remake of the Marathi television series Tula Pahate Re. The daily soap revolves around Aryavardhan (Aniruddha Jatkar), a middle-aged businessman who falls in love with Anu (Megha Shetty), a young middle-class girl. Their relationship is built on trust, but later as their bond starts growing, they face many challenges due to their age difference. The show airs on Zee Kannada and is also available digitally on Zee5.

Apart from this, Megha Shetty made her movie debut with Dil Pasand in 2022. The film was directed by Shiva Tejass and also featured Krishna and Nishvika Naidu in the lead roles. The music for the film was composed by Arjun Janya.

Advertisement

Lastly, she was seen in the Kannada language romantic comedy film Tribble Riding. The movie was directed by Mahesh Gowda and featured Ganesh in the lead role. The cast also included Aditi Prabhudeva, Rachana Inder, Ravishankar Gowda, MS Umesh, Sjobaraj and Kuri Prathap in the supporting roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics.

Read all the Latest Movies News here