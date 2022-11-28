Jothe Jotheyali Fame Megha Shetty Visits Co-Star Aniruddha Jatkar’s New House, Pics Inside

The Kannada soap opera Jothe Jotheyali fame Megha Shetty recently attended the housewarming ceremony of her co-star Aniruddha Jatkar. After visiting Aniruddha’s new place, she shared a couple of photos on her Instagram, which are currently going viral. In the picture, Megha is seen in a peach colour salwar suit and is seen posing with Aniruddha and his family. The house, which is in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar locality has been named Valmika. This plot was bought by Aniruddha’s late father-in-law Vishnuvardhan in 1976. Now he has turned it into a grand bungalow. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Congratulations on your new home sir."

Advertisement

Seeing the post, both of their fans got excited and commented on it. One of the users wrote, “Happy to see you both again". While another one said, “ Beautiful pictures" and many showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Megha Shetty shared another photo, where she is seen standing in front of a large picture of the late Vishnuvardhan. Sharing the post the actress wrote, “Daada" with a red heart emoji as the caption.

othe Jotheyali is one of the most-watched daily soaps on Kannada television. Since its premiere, the show has successfully captured the attention of viewers and has consistently been in the top five on the TRP charts.

Advertisement

The series is the official remake of the Marathi Television show Tula Pahate Re. The show revolves around a middle-aged businessman Aryavardhan, who falls in love with Anu, a young middle-class girl. Their relationship starts with the foundation of trust, but later they face a lot of challenges in their relationship due to their vast age difference. The series is broadcasted on Zee Kannada and is also digitally available on Zee 5.

Read all the Latest Movies News here