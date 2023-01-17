Jr NTR and Ram Charan Have No Idea About RRR 2, Say 'SS Rajamouli Never Tells Anything, It's Bad Thing'

While RRR is making quite the buzz in the West with its rally for Oscars 2023, SS Rajamouli hinted that he is open to making a sequel to the film. While fans are excited, Jr NTR and Ram Charan admitted that they have no clue about his plans for RRR 2. The actors, in a recent interview, admitted that they found out about the filmmaker’s plans to make RRR 2 through the press.

However, Tarak and Ram have confirmed that whenever Rajamouli calls them for the film, they will clear their schedule and be at his service. “Unfortunately we have no idea about it. We have no clue about “RRR 2" until he spoke about it. So if you interview him, you should actually get the clarity from him so that we know when it’s starting, so that we can keep our calendar free," Tarak told The Associated Press in an interview.

“We heard it for the first time when he was talking to you guys. I mean, we’re not kidding on this. We never spoke about it," Ram said before Tarak added, “And he never tells us anything." Ram agreed with him, adding that everything is a surprise with him. “I would say it’s a bad thing. I hate surprises. Maybe Charan likes them," Tarak added. “He knows we clear the calendars whenever he calls us. He takes us for granted on that. (Laughs)," Ram teased.

RRR has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022. The film not broke box office records in India but bowled audiences over in the West too. Courtesy of its OTT release, the film received much love from several international filmmakers, including James Cameron.

The film is also being recognised in the West, with the film already winning one Golden Globe Award and two Critics Choices Awards in the past week. Fans are hoping the film would be nominated in several categories at the Oscars 2023.

