Jr NTR And Ram Charan’s RRR Continues To Rule Box Office

RRR is ruling the box office even after a month of its release. Despite, KGF: Chapter 2 making its way to the theatres, the film has not lost its charm and is still earning well worldwide. After breaking all the records on Day 1 of its release, the film has crossed the 1,000 crores mark with its gross earning till 32nd day. The SS Rajamouli’s project has been able to collect Rs 1112.50 crores.

Recently, the makers have also dropped the complete RRR anthem, ‘Ethara Jenda’ on YouTube. The song which was earlier premiered before the release of the film is now available on the social media platform in full version. In the song, we can see Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt dancing in full swing to the groovy beats. The number also features a small cameo of Olivia Morris in Indian avatar, Ajay Devgn and filmmaker SS Rajamouli and fans are loving it.

The track, which is a tribute to various Indian freedom fighters, is receiving a tremendous response from the audience. Within a day, it has crossed 36 lakh views on YouTube with lakhs of likes. T-series has also dropped the full video of the Hindi version of the song ‘Sholay’ which is all about celebrating the power of our martyred leaders.

Coming back to the film, RRR is a period drama, which sets in the 1920s. The story revolves around two freedom fighters’ revolt against British rule and the Nizam of Hyderabad to attain freedom. The story of passion, fight, friendship, and patriotism has received a great response both critically and at the box office. The film, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Ajay Devgn in crucial roles, had a huge production budget.

