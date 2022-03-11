Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR Not Be Relased in IMAX Theatre, Know Details

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s much awaited magnum opus RRS (Ratham Ranam Roudhiram) will be released in theatres on March 25. However, the action thriller starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR will not be released in IMAX theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The fans of the two Telugu stars were eagerly waiting to experience the thrill of the action drama in an IMAX theatre but they will be disappointed as there is no IMAX theatre in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This is due to the fact that both states are not having any IMAX facility. Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad, the only IMAX theatre in the region has stopped using the technology since December last year.

According to reports, the prints of RRR have been re-mastered for screening in IMAX theatres worldwide. This will be the second Telugu and fourth Indian film to be screened in IMAX format.

The film will be released worldwide and it will also premiere at Odeon BFI IMAX, the biggest cinema screen in London.

Recently, sharing a breath taking poster of the film the makers announced the release of the movie in IMAX format.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ovais Singstar, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Varun Buddhadev are playing important roles in the film. Mark Bennington, Shriya Saran, Gaurav Pareek, Richard Bhakti Klein, Edward Sonnenblick will also be seen in RRR.

RRR is expected to be available on OTT within 60 days of its release but there is no official confirmation yet. Excitement for this film can be gauged from the fact that a group of die-hard NTR Jr fans have booked an entire theatre in Florida for RRR.

