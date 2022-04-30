Jr NTR Bares Six-Pack Abs for Dabboo Ratnani's Shoot, Netizens Call It 'Fake, Edited'

Telugu icon Jr NTR’s performance in RRR has driven him onto the national stage and gained the actor an unbreakable fan base. Recently the star did a photo shoot for the celebrated photographer, Dabboo Ratnani. The famous photographer took to his Instagram account on Thursday to post a drool-worthy glimpse of the shoot. The photos featured a topless NTR as he showed off his washboard abs in a pair of denim. The monochrome photograph enhanced the actor who resembled a Greek god with his fit physique.

However, netizens were quick to note that the abs looked edited and photoshopped which led to a barrage of comments criticising the photographer as well as the Jr NTR himself.

Take a look at the post:

The comments section was divided, to say the least. Several seemed to think that the steel looking abs were merely photoshopped and cemented their assumption on the simple fact that Jr.NTR was on the bulkier side in RRR and that there was no way the Telugu icon could have become shredded and lean in a short span of time. One fan wrote “😂😂😂😂 nice editing bro👏," while another wrote, “This is edited shit , even a blind can say that those and are fake 😂."

While one of the fans who supported him wrote, “It’s not fake at all, It was 2018’s picture from Arvinda sametha Veera Raghava… You can go and watch Jr Ntr sir’s body for that movie, the interviews of that time, and his workout sessions also…. At that time he was so slim…. Please gather some knowledge about something after that start trolling someone…."

Others seemed to think that the photo was a throwback, a homage to the actor’s summer-ready body from the past. Fans who did not care, commented away with strings of fires and hearts as they hailed their hero.

On the work front, Jr. NTR is gearing up to work with director Koratala Siva on NTR30. According to Bollywood Life, the director said, “I’ve written a large script that will be mounted on a large canvas. It will have more mass appeal and commercial appeal than my first film, Mirchi." The Mirchi director stated that there would be a “mass overdose", and a powerful emotional drive that would chart out the course of the characters in the movie. This is the second time the actor and director are coming together after the massive blockbuster, Janatha Garage. NTR30 is scheduled to be released in May next year.

