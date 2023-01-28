Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s collapse during the padayatra of politician Nara Lokesh in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district made headlines recently. The actor was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared critical. His cousin, South star Junior NTR reportedly called up their uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna to enquire about the actor’s health. Balakrishna is said to have informed Jr NTR that although he remains critical, there is no threat to his life. Balakrishna was the first one from the family to interact with the doctors and inform others about his nephew’s health.

According to information that Balakrishna gave to the media, Taraka suffered a massive heart attack. He further added that there is a 90 per cent blockage on the left side of his heart and his blood pressure is normal. Other reports are normal as well, but Taraka will be moved to Bengaluru for better treatment. Arrangements are being made to transfer the actor to the city.

Advertisement

Currently, doctors have performed CPR and an angiogram on him. Taraka was not in his senses when he was brought to the hospital and his body had turned blue. He had no pulse when he arrived at the hospital; and 45 minutes into the treatment, doctors were able to revive his pulse.

Taraka, who will soon be shifted to Bengaluru, will unfortunately not be air-lifted. Since he is in critical condition, a helicopter with emergency facilities is needed and no such chopper is available at the moment. Taraka will be taken to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru in an ambulance by creating a green corridor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here