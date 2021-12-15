Jr NTR Dubs in Hindi in His Own Voice for Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR; See Pic

Telugu star NTR Jr has for the first time dubbed in Hindi in his own voice for filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’. NTR Jr has also dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

The film is his first multilingual pan-India film and it marks the first time he dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil. The ‘Aravinda Sametha’ actor made every possible effort to nail the diction, intonation and voice modulation so that his colloquial slang doesn’t sound unfamiliar in the three languages — Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

It was Rajamouli, who wanted NTR Jr to dub in all languages. In ‘RRR’, the actor will be seen essaying the role of ‘Komaram Bheem’, a freedom fighter and the protector of the Gond tribe. His fans wait with bated breath to watch him play a fearless hero, who locks horns with a tiger.

‘RRR’ marks the fourth collaboration of the filmmaker and NTR Jr. The superstar has gone to extreme lengths right from performing dangerous stunts to putting on weight in a short span of time. The forthcoming film stars the biggest names of the Indian movie industry including Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt.

