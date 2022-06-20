Jr NTR Gives A Nod To Tamil Director Vetrimaaran's Next

The success of Jr NTR’s latest outing RRR has been fruitful for him. The actor has multiple promising projects with directors, including Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel, that are ready to go on floors. And the latest that we are hearing is that has signed on the dotted lines for another Pan-India film, which will be helmed by Tamil director Vetrimaaran.

The award-winning Tamil filmmaker is best known for successfully delivering movies like Aadukalam, Visaranai, Kaaka Muttai, Asuran, and many others.

The shooting for this new project with Vetrimaaran will reportedly begin after the completion of Prashanth Neel’s film, which is tentatively titled NTR31. Reports suggest that Jr. NTR was impressed with Vetrimaaran after the director narrated an interesting story to the actor. And, following this, NTR gave his nod for this Pan India project. However, the official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

Advertisement

If you are unversed, Vetrimaran’s 2019 film Asuran, headlined by Dhanush, has been remade in Telugu as Narappa. Released in 2021, the remake starred Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani in the lead. Following this, it has become a hot topic for the director to make a film with a Telugu hero.

Meanwhile, the buzz on SS Rajamouli’s RRR has still not died down. After its release on OTT giant Netflix, the film has fetched accolades to the team not nationally but globally this time. A newspaper cutting has caught netizens’ attention. An Israeli newspaper has praised the film along with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR for the portrayal of their respective characters.

The Israeli local media news cut-out features Jr.NTR’s still from the climax scene of the film wherein the actor is seen throwing a bike at the British soldier.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.