Jr NTR Hosts Birthday Party For RRR Co-Star Ram Charan

RRR actor Ram Charan celebrated his birthday on March 27, Sunday. As soon as the clock struck midnight wishes have been pouring in from all corners for the South star. Well, not just fans, Ram Charan’s friends and industry colleagues have also sent their warmest wishes to the star.

Ram Charan’s co-star Jr. NTR, who is also known as Taarak, not only wished the birthday boy on social media but also hosted a bash for him. The video went viral on social media. Jr. NTR has shared the clip on Instagram. And, he wrote, “Many happy returns brother, Ram Charan. Always grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to making many more memories together."

Advertisement

Jr. NTR has also shared a still from their latest release RRR to mark the day.

Ram Charan’s birthday bash was attended by his wife Upasana Konidela, Taarak’s wife Lakshmi, RRR director SS Rajamouli, his son Karthikeya and daughter-in-law Pooja.

Upasana has posted a photo from their last night celebration. Her caption read, “Happy happy birthday to my Mr C. And, my sweetest Pranathi Nandamuri." For the hashtag, she has used, “ fam jam".

SS Rajamouli has shared some details about the part. Along with the clip, the director wrote, “Tarak hosted a lively and fun-filled birthday bash for Charan last night…"

Advertisement

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has collected 223 crore [worldwide] on Day 1. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in crucial roles. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.