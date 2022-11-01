Jr NTR in Bengaluru to Attend Karnataka Ratna Ceremony For Late Puneeth Rajkumar

Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar will be honoured with the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously on Tuesday, November 1, on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day. This makes the late actor the ninth as well as the youngest person to receive the state honour. The award will carry a citation made of silver and a 50-gram gold medal. The state government has invited Junior NTR to attend the ceremony, which will be held on the steps of Vidhana Soudha at 4 PM.

Apart from that, Puneeth Rajkumar’s family personally talked to Junior NTR and requested him to be the chief guest at the function. Raghavendra Rajkumar’s son Yuvaraj visited the actor’s home in Hyderabad to hand him over a personal invite.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

Now, it has been confirmed that Junior NTR has already arrived in Bengaluru to attend the Rajyotsava day celebrations. Marketing consultant Vamsi-Shekar tweeted about his arrival in Bengaluru along with a photo of the Telugu star in the city and also shared his schedule with the public.

Junior NTR shared a great rapport with Puneeth and had done playback singing for a movie called Chakravyuha starring Puneeth after Appu requested him to do so. After the actor’s death, Junior NTR paid a heartfelt tribute to him in a speech he made at a promotional event for SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Advertisement

Apart from this, on the same day, 67 individuals from diverse fields will receive the Karnataka Rajyotsava award in honour of their contributions to their respective fields.

On the work front, Junior NTR appeared in just one film this year, the blockbuster hit RRR where he starred alongside Ram Charan. He is presently shooting his next with Koratala Siva. After that, he is also going to start working on a project with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.

Read all the Latest Movies News here