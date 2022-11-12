Home » News » Movies » Jr NTR Looks Dapper In His New Makeover; Take A Look

Jr NTR Looks Dapper In His New Makeover; Take A Look

The question is, has this makeover got anything to do with his upcoming film NTR 30?

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 18:42 IST

Hyderabad, India

Jr NTR recently dropped a picture on the stories feature of his Instagram space to treat his fans with his latest makeover.
Jr NTR is gearing up for his highly anticipated film NTR 30. The acclaimed actor is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in the Telugu Industry. He enjoys a massive fan following and they cannot get over his new look. Jr NTR recently dropped a picture on the stories feature of his Instagram space to treat his fans with his latest makeover. Now, the question is, has this makeover got anything to do with his upcoming film NTR 30?

Along with Jr NTR, the mirror selfie shared by him also features the celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. One can see Aalim standing behind the actor, who is sitting on the chair looking all sharp and charming. He looked mesmerizing in his new groovy hairdo and trimmed beard. The picture was also accompanied by a caption that read, “A new day, a new vibe… and Aalim Hakim at it again…"

Jr NTR’s new look has created a buzz all over social media as the fans believe that it is for his upcoming film NTR 30, helmed and penned by Koratala Siva.

Before Jr NTR’s post, Aalim Hakim debuted the actor’s eyeballing makeover by dropping a reel on his photo-sharing space.

A few hours ago, Aalim also posted a closeup snapshot of the actor’s new haircut.

On the work front, ever since RRR’s release, Jr NTR has been at the peak of his career. His latest film alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Yashodha hit the silver screen yesterday. The film was co-helmed and penned by Haresh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar kickstarted on an excellent note. Another writer of the film is Pulagam Chinnarayana, who took care of the dialogues. The movie also features Rao Ramesh, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Kalpika among others in supporting roles.

first published: November 12, 2022, 18:42 IST
last updated: November 12, 2022, 18:42 IST

