Jr NTR, Ram Charan Fans Break Through Barricades, Go Crazy at RRR Pre-Release Event in Mumbai

On Sunday, the team of RRR headed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli attended the pre-release event of the film in Mumbai. Accompanying him in the event were the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, along with Alia Bhatt, who has a cameo in the film, Salman Khan, who was invited as a guest and Karan Johar, who hosted the event. And right before the event, the Telugu actors’ fans proved their love for their stars and proved that these actors have a pan-Indian fandom. For starters, Ram Charan’s fan cheered their hearts out at the venue. Meanwhile, NTR’s fans broke through the barrier to see their favourite stars.

This craze proved that the Telugu superstars are well-loved and appreciated by the audience of Mumbai where Bollywood actors dominate.

Advertisement

The team is currently busy promoting the film. Here is a glimpse of Ram, NTR and Rajamouli amid promotions in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The RRR trailer was released on December 9 and Rajamouli has promised an epic theatrical experience. While Charan is portraying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris. The much-awaited film is releasing in theatres on January 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan officially announced the sequel of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ at the RRR pre-release in Mumbai on Sunday. The sequel is set to be written by S S Rajamouli’s father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the original film. Salman attended the event to show support for Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.