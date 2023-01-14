Jr NTR Reacts To Last Film Show Chosen Over RRR For India's Oscar Entry; Here's What He Says

When India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023 was announced, it left a large section of the audience shocked and disappointed. While they were expecting SS Rajamouli’s RRR to be selected, it was Pan Nalin’s Last Film Show which was chosen as India’s submission to the Oscars. Months after, Jr NTR has now reacted to the same and has mentioned there seems no politics behind the decision.

“I don’t think there is a lot of politics going on with what films should go. I think the panel, which is sitting down there knows what they do the best… Hindi has primarily been a national language for a very long time and that’s why it has taken prominence. For us, choose RRR or don’t choose RRR, RRR has already made us proud," Jr NTR told Variety.

Ram Charan also added his RRR co-star’s answer and said, “He (Jr. NTR) is being really humble but I want these two awards… I just don’t want to jinx it."

Even though the Last Film Show was India’s official entry to the Oscars, SS Rajamouli’s directorial was later submitted for several categories under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign. It was submitted for 14 categories, including Best Actor for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Best Supporting Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor Ajay Devgn, and Best Picture.

Meanwhile, RRR song Naatu Naatu recently created history at the Golden Globes and won the Best Original Song award. The film was also nominated for the Best Non-English language film category but lost it to the Argentinian historical drama Argentina, 1985.

Released in March last year, RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

