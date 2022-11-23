Jr NTR Redefines Classy In His New Bearded Look, With Nerd Glasses On

Jr NTR has become a pan-India star, post the release of his blockbuster film RRR. His fandom has spread all over the world after his performance as Komaram Bheem. The actor has yet again stolen the hearts of his fans with his latest photoshoot, in which he is looking dapper in every way possible. The monochrome photo was shared on social media platforms by ace fashion photographer Avinash Gowariker. In the photo, Jr NTR is defined as classy in a formal suit.

With a trimmed beard and nerdy glasses on, he looks intriguing and swoon-worthy. The celebrity photographer termed the actor as the man of the masses. “Man of the Masses… looking dapper with glasses!!" he captioned the photo, tagging Jr NTR.

Fans have gone gaga over the Instagram post and have dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users said, “Wow… his best shot ever." Another user compared the actor’s look with the popular character of the Money Heist series — “Professor". Many of his fans commented, “Jai NTR."

Last week, Jr NTR shared a photo of him getting a makeover from celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim. After the photo went viral, there were speculations around the media and fans that the actor’s new look is for his upcoming project NTR 30.

In the mirror selfie shared by Aalim, he can be seen sitting on a chair looking sharp and charming, while the stylist clicks the photo as he stands behind the actor. Jr NTR looks mesmerising in his new groovy hairdo and trimmed beard.

“Man Of Masses Jr NTR, A New Vibe… A New Style," he wrote in the caption of the post.

