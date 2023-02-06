Tamil Star Jr NTR is now busy with his upcoming film NTR 30. Recently, Jr NTR attended the pre-release event of actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s nextfilm Amigos as the chief guest. Amigos, in which Kalyan Ram is playing a triple-role for the first time, will be released in theatres on February 10.

While addressing the audiences at the event, Jr NTR requested all his fans to stop clamouring for film updates, as it puts the filmmakers and producers under “a lot of pressure".

At the event, when the fans started asking about the updates pertaining to Jr NTR’s next project, NTR 30, the actor said that such constant demands from fans force the directors to come up with film announcements that lack excitement.

“I am asking this as a small request. Honestly, there won’t be anything to tell while we are making a film. It’s very hard to give updates every day and every hour," said Jr NTR.

“We understand your enthusiasm. But sometimes it puts a lot of pressure on producers and directors. They can’t reveal things for your excitement. Even if they come up with something, if you (fans) don’t like it, you end up trolling them. It’s not just me, others are also experiencing this pressure," he added.

The 39-year-old actor further assured his admirers that whenever there’s a “solid" update regarding a film, the audience will be the first to know about it. “If there is some update, we will reveal it to you first…because you are most important to us. I am also speaking for other actors as well. We will give updates to you only if they are solid. Don’t put any pressure on producers by reading some news from somewhere. It’s my wish and a small request. Please don’t pressurise the producers for frequent updates," urged the RRR actor.

On a concluding note, Jr NTR shared the updates on his forthcoming film, NTR 30 with the fans present at the event. He revealed, “On this occasion, I would like to tell you that NTR 30 will be launched in February and the regular shoot will commence in March. We will release the film on April 5, 2024."

The film is helmed by Koratala Siva and other cast members of NTR 30 are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, speaking about Kalyan Ram’s Amigos, the film has been directed by Rajendra Reddy. Touted to be an action crime thriller, the film also stars Ashika Ranganath and Nithin Prasanna in important roles.

