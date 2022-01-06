Jr NTR Reveals 10 Lakh Fans Attended Audio Release Of Andhrawala

Jr NTR, Ram Charan along with Alia Bhatt recently appeared on the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their much-awaited film RRR. The trio made the episode memorable with their banters and interesting anecdotes. Director of the film SS Rajamouli also joined the stars on the show for the promotion.

In the conversation with the host Kapil Sharma, Jr NTR shared his most memorable moment. The comedy king asked the actor whether it was true that lakhs of fans had tuned up at the promotional event of one of his films. To which, NTR responded saying, “It is absolutely true and a huge crowd had gathered during the audio release of Andhrawala." The actor stated that he can never forget this moment.

NTR further said, “It was a gathering of around 10 lakh people. The special thing was that despite the presence of a huge crowd, no untoward incident happened during the program."

Earlier when NTR reached Mumbai at the grand promotion event of RRR with SS Rajamouli, his fans there broke the barricades to catch a glimpse of the actor, according to reports. Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Shreya Saran and Ajay Devgn are also playing important roles in RRR. The film also stars Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Olivia Morris in important roles.

The film is based on the lives of two freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Seetharama.

Speaking of Jr NTR’s role, the actor will be essaying the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the film. The film helmed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli has been made with a big budget of Rs 400 crore. The film was all prepped up to hit the worldwide theatres on January 7 but recently the release date was once again postponed owing to an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

