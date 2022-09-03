Jr NTR Says 'Rockstar' Is His 'Most Favourite' Film: 'Ranbir Kapoor Inspires Me As Actor'

Jr NTR, who was the chief guest at a pre-release event of Brahmastra in Hyderabad, heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor for his terrific acting skills. The Telugu superstar even said that after his acting idol Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir is the only actor he has connected with.

“I have liked many actors in the Indian film industry. But there are very few who have left a mark on me. I really enjoyed Amitabh Bachchan sir’s intensity in every film. I have been a big fan of his voice, the way he walks, the way he stood, the way he swung his left hand. Everything about Amitji was so intense for me. He really created a mark on me to as an actor. After Amitji, if there is one actor whom I have connected with is Ranbir Kapoor," the RRR star said.

Talking about Ranbir’s performances, Jr NTR added, “Every film of his has inspired me as an actor. My most favourite is Rockstar. Of course a lot of credit goes to the director (Imtiaz Ali) and music composer A R Rahman, but the intensity with which Ranbir was performing his role, it just left a mark. Ranbir Kapoor inspires me as an actor."

Giving a special message for the Shameshra actor, he said, “Your journey as an actor doesn’t end with Bhramastra. You really have to go in search of Bhramastra of acting and I really pray to god that you achieve all what you want."

NTR, who worked with Alia Bhatt in the recent blockbuster film RRR, referred to the Brahmastra heroine as “a very dear friend". “It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of Bhramastra’s promotion and share the stage with such amazing talent in my hometown Hyderabad. Alia is one of the first actors of our generation. She is a darling. The conversations we’ve had during RRR is amazing and she is a gem of a person and Bhramastra is going to be another feather in her cap."

