Jr NTR Teases Alia Bhatt About Her 'Size Zero'; She Smacks Him; See Uncensored Kapil Sharma Show Clip

Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan recently appeared on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film RRR and made the episode memorable with their fun banter and interesting anecdotes. They shared ROFL stories from the RRR set and pulled each other’s legs. Now, a new ‘uncensored’ clip from The Kapil Sharma Show has been trending on social media. The video, shared by Kapil Sharma on his YouTube channel, shows Alia talking about Jr NTR’s culinary skills and also complaining that he never cooks anything for her.

In the clip, Alia calls Jr NTR a ‘good cook’ and tells Kapil: “Actually, Tarak is a very good cook. Khana bohot acha banate hai. Aaj tak humko kuch nahi khilaya hai toh I think aapko request karna chahiye ki yeh aapke liye banaye aur aapko khilaye (He makes really good food. He hasn’t made anything for us yet but I think you should request him to cook something for you)."

Jr NTR, ready with his witty comeback, teases Alia and says: “Sir, inka toh size zero hai na, toh kaise khilaunga (Sir, she is size zero, so how can I cook anything for her)?"

Jr NTR’s reply cracks Alia up and she playfully smacks on his hand before saying: “Main agar poochungi bhi toh nahi khilayenge (Even if I ask, he will not cook for me)." Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli sitting with Alia and Jr NTR can also be seen laughing their hearts out in the clip.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan play the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, respectively. Rajamouli’s RRR is set in the 1920s and tells a fictitious story of Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. RRR features Alia Bhatt as Sita.

RRR was scheduled to release this month but got postponed due to the increasing COVID-19 cases. It will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

