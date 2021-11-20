Jr NTR To Attend Pre-Release Event of Balakrishna's Akhanda

Telugu film star Jr NTR will be attending the pre-release event of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film Akhanda. Directed by Boyapati Srinu the film is all set for its grand release on December 2. The team of the film is currently engaged in promotion of the film. A few reports suggest that the makers of the film are planning a pre-release party and famous Telugu star Junior NTR will be attending the event. The producers of the film have invited Jr NTR to join the occasion as the chief guest.

However, no official information regarding this has been shared by the filmmakers yet. It will be a great delight for the fans if this news turns out to be true. It will be great to see Nandamauri Balakrishna and Jr NTR sharing the stage with each other.

Miryala Ravinder Reddy is producing the film. It is being made under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth will also be seen in this movie.

The audiences already had a lot of expectations from the duo of Balaya and Boyapati Srinu. Now, after the release of the trailer the bar has only gone up. The pre-release event is expected to take place in Hyderabad on November 27. The Lion star will be playing a dual role in this film. One of these roles will be of an aghori baba, an ascetic sadhu. Pragya Jaiswal will be playing the heroine in this film.

Let’s hope that the film manages to live up to the expectation of the fans. Before that, let’s hope that we do see Jr NTR as the chief guest at the pre-release party of the film.

