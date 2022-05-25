Jr NTR to Chiranjeevi, Actors Who Played Triple Roles in Same Film

Movies with multiple roles are always surrounded by a lot of buzz. Over the years, there have been several films with a double-trouble quotient in both Hindi and south Indian cinema. Here’s a list of actors from both the industries, who decided to take the challenge of not only double roles but also more than that.

Sampoornesh Babu

In the 2019 movie Kobbari Matta, Sampoornesh Babu played three roles namely Papa Rayudu, Pedarayudu and Andrayudu.

Jr NTR

Advertisement

In the 2017 drama troupe Jai Lava Kusa, Jr. NTR played all three Jai, Lava, and Kusa, who are triplets.

Chiranjeevi

The megastar in his debut movie Mugguru Monagallu played three roles- Prithvi, a lorry driver, Vikram as a police officer, and Nataraja Ramakrishna Dattatreya as a dancer.

Nandamuri Balakrishna

NBK played the roles of grandfather, father, and grandson in Adhinayakudu.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao

The actor has played three or more roles in films like Kulagauravam, Srikrishnasatya, and Srimadvirata Parvam.

Akkineni Nageswara Rao

In the 1969 film Navratri, ANR played nine roles in the film.

Rajinikanth

The actor played three roles in Moondru Mugam. After that, in the remake of John Johnny Janardhan in Hindi, Rajinikanth once again appeared in three roles.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B played three roles as father and two sons in Mahan. The film is a Hindi remake of the Kannada hit Shankar Nag.

Shatrugna Sinha

He played more than three roles in Milap.

Advertisement

Dharmendra

The actor played three roles as Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheshwar in Jeeo Shaan Se.

Govinda

The veteran actor impresses with more than three roles in Had Kar Di Aapne.

Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra impressed the masses with her 12 characters in What’s Your Rashee?

Saif Ali Khan - Rithesh Deshmukh - Ram Kapoor

The Bollywood actors appeared in three roles in Hum Shaqals.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Advertisement

Although Nagarjuna has not done three roles in the same movie, he has appeared in three different roles as a grandfather, father, and grandson for the Bigg Boss promo.

Raj Kumar

The late Kannada actor Rajkumar has also impressed in more than two different roles in various films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.