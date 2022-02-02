Jr NTR to Play a Kabbadi Player in His Next Film Which Might Have Janhvi Kapoor as the Female Lead

Jr NTR is currently awaiting the release of RRR which is touted to be the biggest film of his career. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also features Ram Charan Teja, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn and is scheduled to release on March 25.

Apart from RRR, the actor is in the news for his next with director Buchi Babu Sana. Fans of the actor have been crazily waiting for the official announcement of the film to take place which is expected to happen soon. Rumours of the leading lady have already set the internet on fire. Grapevine suggests that Janhvi Kapoor will star opposite Jr NTR in this film.

It is now being reported that the superstar will be seen playing the role of a kabbadi player in the film. The film is said to be a sports drama in which he will play an emotional youngster from the village who is a kabaddi player. The actor will begin shooting after completing his other film Siva Koratala. The film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

If rumours of Janhvi being cast turn out to be true, then this film with Jr NTR will mark her debut in the south. In an interview with Film Companion, when asked if she is getting any offers for her South debut, Janhvi said, “I have been speaking to a couple of makers but I have not felt like oh my god, I need to do this."

Jr NTR is waiting for the release of his pan-India film RRR, where he is playing the role of Indian freedom Fighter Komaram Bheem with Ram Charan. The film was set to hit theatres on January 7 but got postponed due to COVID-19 and now it will release on March 25, 2022.

