Jr NTR to Play Student Leader in Koratala Siva's Next Directorial

Actor Jr NTR will be seen in the role of a student leader in an upcoming movie helmed by director Koratala Siva. Tentatively titled #NTR30, the film marks the second collaboration between Jr NTR and Koratala Siva after their superhit Telugu movie together Janatha Garage (2016). The upcoming film will have a grand launch during a pooja event on February 7 and it will go on the floors later in February.

Jr NTR will be essaying the role of a student leader in the film, which will be full of political elements widely found in universities and college campuses. The film, through its story, will try to give a valuable message for students not to waste their precious college life in dirty politics managed by big political players.

Koratala Siva has finalised the script and hoped that his upcoming film will appeal to a pan-India audience. Koratala has asserted that the film will be released on a pan-India level. The film is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and backed by Sudhakar Mikkilineni. The makers had released the first look poster of #NTR30 last year on May 20 on the occasion of Jr NTR’s birthday.

The upcoming film will have songs composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The makers have also announced that they will be sharing an update on the film on February 2. There are reports suggesting that the team will announce the inclusion of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt to play the female lead opposite Jr NTR.

Both Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR are waiting for the release of their upcoming film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The film was supposed to release in theatres on January 7, 2022 after multiple delays but was postponed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

NTR will also be shooting for a film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie has been tentatively titled as #NTR31.

