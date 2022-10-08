Jr NTR To Vijay Deverakonda, Know The Biggest Pan-Indian Actors Of 2022

In 2022, the world of cinema witnessed the massive power of Pan-Indian movies. With stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, and Vijay Deverakonda stealing the limelight, Tollywood films have successfully surpassed the craze for Bollywood. People are flocking to the theatres to witness the art of storytelling, stunning VFX, spectacular action sequences, and powerful acting of the stars.

With Pan-Indian films becoming a norm, these Tollywood actors have become the talk of the tinsel town for delivering blockbuster films.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan

These two have become inseparable names after the release of their blockbuster Pan-Indian film RRR. The two talented actors have cemented a place in the hearts of millions with their superb acting skills and excellent dialogue delivery.

Nikhil Siddhartha

Another much-talked-about name in the film industry is Telegu actor Nikhil Siddhartha. The actor has proved his acting prowess in the mystery-thriller Karthikeya 2. Nikhil became a pan-Indian star soon after the release of the film which collected over 100 crores at the box office.

Yash

The pioneer of the game-changer franchise KGF, Yash has built a strong reputation for himself. He is acknowledged globally for his amazing acting in both KGF films. You might be surprised to learn that KGF: Chapter 2 has earned more than RRR at the box office, proving that Yash is the next biggest hero in the industry.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is one of the highest-paid actors in India. His 2021 film Pushpa made him a Pan-Indian celebrity in no time. Collecting a gross amount of Rs 320 crores, Allu Arjun stole a million hearts with his on-fleek acting and subtle charm.

Vijay Deverakonda

While Vijay Deverakonda’s latest film Liger failed to impress a large portion of the audience, he is still considered one of the most successful pan-Indian stars in the film industry. He has built quite a fanbase in the B-town as well, especially after starring with Ananya Pandey in Liger.

