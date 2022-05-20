Jr NTR Treats Fans to NTR30 Motion Poster Video Ahead of Birthday

Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya, with two of the biggest names in Tollywood, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, may have failed but fans still have NTR30 to look forward to. Koratala Siva is working with Junior NTR, who, in turn, is looking forward to the 30th film of his career. As the actor celebrated his 39th birthday on May 20, the makers of NTR30 just unveiled a treat for his fans. A day ahead of his birthday, a motion poster from the film was unveiled on May 19.

Anirudh Ravichander, who has been roped in as the music composer, shared the motion poster, and tweeted, “Excited and pumped for NYT30 with my brother Tarak in a Koratala Siva directorial. Let the fireworks begin Happy birthday NTR."

Ahead of the release of the motion poster, the makers wrote, “The Lightning is all set to strike the most awaited NTR30 update at 7:02 p.m. today. Stay tuned." The protagonist is seen wielding machetes against a rainy backdrop in the poster and sets up interest as a mass action entertainer.

Premised on dark elements of blood and gore, the first glimpse showcases a tussle of fear and courage and it ends on a super-powerful note. Personifying fear, the actor himself dubbed the narration of the theme motion poster.

Earlier, there were reports of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt being roped in as the female lead but she walked out due to unspecified reasons. Later, rumours surfaced that Shraddha Kapoor was joining the cast but that turned out to be false.

The makers are yet to announce the female lead of NTR30. Siva recently spilt the beans on the upcoming mammoth project and said that the film was apparently being made on a Rs 300 crore budget. The makers will be announcing the cast and crew around May 28, as per sources.

