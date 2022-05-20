Jr NTR Turns 39: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the RRR Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JR NTR: Today, south star Jr NTR aka Tarak turned 39. Grandson of former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, Tarak has been acting since he was a child and is now one of the most recognisable Telugu stars across the country. Tarak, called Jr NTR by his fans, has won several accolades for his acting skills.

Jr NTR has won several accolades for his acting skills. He was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, also starring Ram Charan. As fans celebrate his birthday, we take a look at his latest and upcoming movies:

RRR (2022)

The pandemic may have delayed the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, but RRR was very much worth the wait for fans of Jr NTR. The action drama starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn narrates the freedom struggle against British rule.

Jr NTR portrayed the role of revolutionary Komaram Bheem. The movie released on March 24 and entered the highly coveted Rs 1,000 crore club within 16 days. Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018)

Jr NTR packed a punch with this intense action-drama film, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie also starred Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rebba, and Jagapathi Babu while Sunil, Naveen Chandra and Supriya Pathak played supporting roles. Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava narrates the story of a young man whose life changes after engaging in a violent fight with henchmen from a rival village.

Jr NTR’s character escapes to Hyderabad and decides to stay away from violence in order to bring peace between the two villages whose people have been constantly affected by feuds for three decades; however, life has other plans for him. NTR30

Jr NTR’s upcoming project will reunite him with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Siva revealed that the movie is “high on an emotional note" and has a “powerful" script.

The filmmaker also promised that Jr NTR will have a very strong character set in a “new, never seen before" backdrop. NTR31

Jr NTR’s other upcoming project marks his collaboration with Prashanth Neel, the director of mega-blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2.Although not much detail is available on his next movie with Neel, it is expected that the production will begin from October this year.

It is also expected that the movie will be up for theatrical release in 2023 along with NTR 30 with Siva, which means a double treat to Jr NTR fans.

